Gardaí are investigating if a man was doused in petrol and set on fire after attempting to intervene in a fight in Dublin.

The shocking incident happened in the Thornton Heights area of Inchicore yesterday evening.

A number of teenagers have been identified as suspects for the violent attack but no arrests have yet been made.

Emergency services were alerted to the area shortly after 5pm and the victim was rushed to St James' Hospital.

The 31-year-old man remains in the facility's specialist burns unit today after suffering serious injuries.

These include burn wounds to his upper body and from being assaulted.

Detectives are now probing if he was set upon after trying to stop a fight between a number of youths in the area.

A senior source told Independent.ie: "There was a fight organised between two males and a number of juveniles were present.

"At this stage it appears the man saw what was happening and thought it was getting out of hand, so he intervened.

"The gang of youths then turned on him, he was chased and doused in petrol or some sort of accelerant and set on fire.

"This is an extremely serious incident and gardaí are now working to identify all of those involved," the source added.

It's understood that several of those present were either juveniles or young adults in their teens who are known to gardaí.

While no arrests have been made, gardaí believe they know the identities of the main suspects involved.

Detectives are continuing to carry out inquiries which includes reviewing CCTV footage from the locality.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement gardaí said they received reports of a "serious public order incident involving a group of males" at Thornton Heights at around 5.15pm.

"During the incident, a male in his 30s suffered serious burn injuries. The male is currently receiving medical treatment in St James’s Hospital.

"A number of scenes are preserved for technical examination," the spokesman said.

"An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with information on this assault to contact investigating Gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700.

"Gardaí are also appealing for any person who may have video recordings of the incident or any road users who were in the Thornton Heights area of Inchicore between 5pm to 6pm and who may have video footage (dash-cam or other form) to make this available to Gardaí," the spokesman added.



