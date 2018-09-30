Gardai are investigating the death of a man at a music festival in Co Meath in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai investigate death of man (19) after he became unwell at music festival

The 19-year-old complained of feeling unwell when leaving the Boxed Off music festival being held at Fairyhouse Racecourse.

He received medical attention at the scene and was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

He was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

A file will now be prepared for the local coroner as gardai in Ashbourne continue their investigation.

Online Editors