| 21.7°C Dublin

Gardaí investigate death of boy (9) at house in Co Donegal

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí are investigating the death of a child in Co Donegal.

The nine-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area of east Donegal last night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The young boy's remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The child's identity has not been released by gardaí.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí received a report of the death of male child, nine years, that occurred at a house in the St Johnston area of Donegal on 14/06/2021.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive.

"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a postmortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Privacy