Gardai have launched an investigation after a two-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Cork.

Gardai investigate as boy (2) injured in hit-and-run after fall from buggy

It is understood the child had fallen from a buggy on Oliver Plunkett Street in Bandon and was struck by a passing motorist at about 6pm on Saturday.

The car failed to stop after the incident and carried on driving in the direction of Bandon fire station.

The boy was rushed to Cork University Hospital. His injuries were described as not life threatening by gardai.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses and are especially keen to speak to anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station 023- 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.