Gardai investigate alleged sexual assault of boy (12) at boarding school

Gardai are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy by students at a private boarding school.

The incident allegedly happened at Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, in 2017.

The allegation is that three students assaulted the boy leaving him suffering mental health issues as a result.

It is alleged three senior students dragged the boy into a dormitory room and tried to sexually assault him with a clothes hangar while holding him down.

The young student is believed to have had his clothes on during the alleged attack and received minor injuries.

The alleged incident happened just months after the student started at the boarding school in 2017.

The junior pupil didn’t tell his parents about the attack until December 2017 when it was reported to gardai and Tusla.

The boy has since left the school and moved to a public school, which helped get him an appointment with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Gardai have since launched an investigation into the alleged incident and are awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed.

"This is an ongoing investigation and a file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction," a garda spokeswoman said.

Online Editors