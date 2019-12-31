Gardaí investigate alleged rape on ship after party
A massive Garda investigation is under way after a woman alleged that she was raped on a ship on Christmas Day.
The ship was docked when it is alleged that the victim was viciously sexually assaulted.
A Garda spokesman yesterday confirmed that officers are investigating an allegation of the incident which allegedly occurred between midnight and 5am last Wednesday.
Before the alleged incident it is understood the woman and her alleged assailant attended a Christmas party.
"It is alleged that she fell asleep but woke up to find the suspect brutally raping her," a senior source told the Irish Independent last night.
Staff on the ship notified authorities. The woman was brought to a sex assault unit where she underwent a medical examination and gave a statement to investigating officers.
The suspect was arrested by detectives and questioned for a number of hours before being released without charge on Sunday.
Yesterday a team of specialist Garda officers was due to obtain witness statements from at least half a dozen people who were on the ship when the alleged rape happened.
When contacted by the Irish Independent, a spokesman for the shipping company said that the company had "no comment" to make.
Irish Independent