Gardaí investigate alleged rape on ship after party

A massive Garda investigation is under way after a woman alleged that she was raped on a ship on Christmas Day.

The ship was docked when it is alleged that the victim was viciously sexually assaulted.

A Garda spokesman yesterday confirmed that officers are investigating an allegation of the incident which allegedly occurred between midnight and 5am last Wednesday.

Before the alleged incident it is understood the woman and her alleged assailant attended a Christmas party.

