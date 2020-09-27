Gardaí investigate alleged rape of teenage girl in playground

Gardaí are investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl at a playground.

It is reported to have happened in the Lowpark area of Charlestown, Co Mayo, on Saturday afternoon.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are requesting that anyone with information contact them, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm – 8pm on Saturday.

Contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

