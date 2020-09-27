Gardaí investigate alleged rape of teenage girl in playground

| 13.8°C Dublin
Gardaí are investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl at a playground.
It is reported to have happened in the Lowpark area of Charlestown, Co Mayo, on Saturday afternoon.
A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.
Gardaí are requesting that anyone with information contact them, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm – 8pm on Saturday.
Contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Online Editors