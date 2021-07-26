Gardaí investigate after woman’s body discovered at Kerry house

GARDAÍ are keeping an open mind about the discovery of a woman's body in a Kerry house.

The grim discovery was made at a property at Slí na Faiche outside Lixnaw early on Monday morning.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the property after the alarm was raised but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood she had been dead for some hours.

The semi-detached home was immediately sealed off pending an examination by Garda forensic experts.

A vehicle parked outside the property was also forensically examined by Gardaí.

Detectives also notified the Office of the State Pathologist.

Later, the woman's body was removed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for a full post mortem examination.

Kerry Gardaí said the nature of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination and related toxicology tests.

A Kerry garda source said they are currently keeping an open mind on the investigation.

Uniformed officers commenced door to door inquiries to determine when the deceased was last spotted by local householders.

Gardaí have appealed for information locally to help them determine the movements of the deceased in the hours before her death.

The area involved is described as residential and extremely quiet.

The woman had been living locally for some time and was described as polite and friendly by residents.