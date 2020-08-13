Gardaí investigate after body found in Cork

It is the second discovery of a body in Cork in 24 hours after the remains of a 35 year old man were found in a city centre car park on Wednesday (stock photo)

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body near a popular leisure area in Cork.

It is the second discovery of a body in Cork in 24 hours after the remains of a 35 year old man were found in a city centre car park on Wednesday.

The latest discovery occurred in a green area not far from the River Lee.

The body, understood to be that of a man, was found in the Mardyke area by a pedestrian around lunchtime today (Thursday).

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene which was immediately cordoned off.

The area is located near a leisure area popular with walkers, families and picnickers.

Over recent years, the area has also been used by homeless people with a section of the locality dubbed 'Tent City' because of the number of people living under canvas nearby.

No further details are available as to the suspected circumstances of the man's death or the age of the individual involved.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death of the 35 year old man found near a city centre car park on Wednesday.

Gardaí are treating the death of a man near the Cork city centre car park as suspicious while they await the results of a post mortem examination.

The man - a 35 year old who had been a client of Cork homeless support services - was discovered near the Merchant's Quay Shopping Centre at 11.30am on Wednesday.

He was discovered by a motorist who was horrified to realise that the object on the ground was a body.

It is feared the man may have been dead at the scene for over 48 hours.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster examined the body at the scene before it was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A full post mortem examination will be carried out today.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the post mortem findings.

A number of marks were visible on the deceased.

However, it is unclear if these were sustained in a fall, if they were sustained sometime previous or if they are directly linked to his death.

The man is from Cork but Gardaí have declined to identify the man until all relatives are notified.

CCTV security camera footage from the area is being examined to trace the man's last movements and who, if anyone, he was with.

