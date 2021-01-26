Gardaí had to intervene at a funeral when a large gathering attended in breach of lockdown rules.

During Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions, up to 10 mourners only can attend a funeral.

However, more than 50 people attended a funeral in the south-east on Monday evening with no social distancing being observed.

The incident in County Wexford follows another funeral in the county before Christmas, which was described as a ‘super-spreader’ event, as it was linked to a surge of the coronavirus in the local area.

The funeral in Gorey town on Monday night was policed by gardaí.

It is understood the deceased hailed from a large family in the region and relatives and friends had gathered in the town for the removal.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne, who lives in the town, told the Seanad there is a “small minority” who think the rules don’t apply to their activities.

Senator Byrne said he acknowledged the difficulties gardaí faced.

"For the majority of people in this country who follow the rules and try their best, it is very difficult to see a small minority who do not follow the rules. In my community in Gorey, there was a funeral last night where over 50 people attended and did not care about social distancing.

"Gardaí tried to do their best, but a small minority do not believe that the rules apply to them. It is important for the overwhelming majority of people in this country that the rules apply to all,” he said in the Seanad.

Gardaí are investigating a funeral in December in another part of Wexford, which was linked to a major surge of the coronavirus in the local area. A marquee was erected to accommodate the large numbers attending the funeral.

A pop-up test centre had to be put into the village where the outbreak occurred.

That funeral was linked to Wexford rising from one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country to one of the highest.

A close relative of the woman who died also passed away, believed to be from Covid-19. The family was well known and regarded in the area.

A number of other mourners at the funeral also contracted the disease.

Gardaí in New Ross were investigating the circumstances around the funeral.

Surgeries in Wexford General Hospital were cancelled as a result of the outbreak. Wexford General Hospital made the decision to curtail non-urgent surgeries for a short period of time.

