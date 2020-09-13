Gardai increase high visibility patrols in Dublin in response to rising Covid-19 cases

The increased policing will see more officers out on foot, in car and on bike throughout the county. Picture: Arthur Carron

Gardaí say they are increasing high visibility patrols in Dublin in response to the rising number of Covid-19 in the capital.

The increased policing will see more officers out on foot, in car and on bike throughout the county.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said urged Dubliners to limit their social contacts and comply with public health guidelines.

"There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines to date. We want to thank the public for this," he said.

"However, as the Acting CMO has said, in Dublin we are now entering a critical phase. As a result, we will have a high visibility presence throughout Dublin to support the public health guidelines and regulations.

"It is vital that people living in, working in and visiting Dublin limit their social interactions, maintain social distancing, wear face masks in shops and on public transport, and not gather in groups larger than outlined in the public health advice."

Those who feel vulnerable or are need help or assistance are encouraged to call their local Garda station.

Gardai say the increased policing dos not include the re-introduction of Operation Fanacht as there are no travel restrictions in place at this time.

It comes after new legislation giving gardai additional powers to enforce compliance with coronavirus restrictions came into force on Saturday after President Micheal D Higgins signed the Criminal Justice Enforcement Powers Covid-19 Bill 2020 Bill into law.

The legislation gives gardai powers to seek temporary closure orders of pubs breaching rules, such as the requirement to serve food.

Closure orders issued by a district court could result in a pub being shut for up to 30 days.

Gardai can also issue fines of up to €2,500 euros or a maximum of six months in prison if bars infringing social distancing regulations refuse to close for a day.

