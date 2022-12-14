Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The gardaí in Kildare received a report of an alleged assault, when a woman presented herself at Newbridge Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was later taken to Naas General hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Subsequently, gardaí attended a residence in the Newbridge area of Kildare, the same location of the alleged assault, and discovered the body of a man, aged in his 40s.

His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.

The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation. The scene remains preserved this evening.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing