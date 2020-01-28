Gardaí in Dublin seek public's help locating missing Aoife Ryan (34)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Aoife Ryan (34).

Aoife is missing from the Dublin 4 area since earlier today.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought assistance in locating her.

She is described as being 5ft3 in height, of thin build and has a mixture of brown and blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen Aoife was wearing a grey tracksuit with a long black woolen coat and black shoes and was carrying a small grey bag.

She was last seen at Sydney Parade, Irishtown and may have travelled from this location by train to the Bray area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01- 6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

