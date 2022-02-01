Gardaí in Cork investigating violent attack on young woman as she walked home

Gardaí are investigating a violent attack on a young woman as she walked home alone in Cork.

The assault occurred last Saturday evening in Cork's south city centre and was described by investigating officers as particularly nasty.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking home alone when she was attacked without warning in the Evergreen Street area shortly before 11.30pm.

It is understood she was punched and hit several times during the attack.

The woman desperately screamed for help and struggled with her attacker who then fled the scene on foot.

She was able to raise the alarm and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

Her injuries were not life threatening.

However, one Garda source described the attack as "particularly nasty."

Detectives are now examining CCTV security camera footage from the area in a bid to determine the movements of the attacker.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who spotted suspicious activity in the area last Saturday to contact them.