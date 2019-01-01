GARDAI from Blanchardstown have identified a north Dublin man in his 30s who presented at Connolly Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg at around 7am yesterday.

Gardai identify man who presented at Connolly Hospital with gunshot wounds

“I’ve been shot,” the man is alleged to have told medics prior to fleeing the hospital before he was treated.

The 37-year-old from Blakestown arrived at the hospital with his older brother.

The man is known to gardai who are still trying to piece together the chain of events.

Officers have made contact with the victim.

Online Editors