Gardaí are attempting to track down two criminals suspected of stealing thousands of euro worth of electrical equipment after breaking into a business.

Gardaí are attempting to track down two criminals suspected of stealing thousands of euro worth of electrical equipment after breaking into a business.

Gardai hunting raiders who stole thousands of euro worth of electrical equipment from business

An investigation is under way into the burglary and theft of a vehicle from a factory in Mungret, Co Limerick in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí believe that two males broke into the premises shortly after midnight, and spent over an hour removing thousands of euro worth of equipment.

During the course of the incident, tools such as drills, angle grinders and impact guns were taken.

An exact value for the stolen items has not yet been disclosed, but gardai believe that the haul netted the burglars upwards of €7,000.

Gardaí at Roxboro garda station are appealing for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Mungret area between 12 midnight and 1.45am on Thursday morning to contact them.

It follows a similar burglary recently during which highly valuable machinery was stolen in the Limerick area.

A track machine, 2012 model Kubota KX71, along with a trailer and a hydraulic rock breaker, were taken during the break-in.

As a result of the two burglaries, gardai have asked business owners to take precautions to ensure that they are not targeted by criminals.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leetch said: "This is the second incident we have had recently in Limerick where criminals have targeted premises which have tools and machinery on site.

"Gardaí and the Construction Industry Federation recently launched the 'Secure It Keep It' campaign which is aimed at reducing construction site crime," Sgt Leech said.

General tips given by gardai include keeping the property securely stored in a location which is alarmed and covered by CCTV.

"The most important thing for anyone who owns machinery, tools, materials and equipment is to keep them secure. If possible, put some type of identity mark on them by way of stamping, etching or stencilling. Keep a record of property and contact Gardaí immediately if anything is stolen.

"I would appeal to involved in the construction industry to go onto the www.garda.ieand take the construction site checklist challenge," Sgt Leech added.

Online Editors