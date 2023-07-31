Gardaí hunting for Dublin crime figure suspected of being involved in violent pub assault over the weekend

Gardaí are hunting for a Dublin crime figure suspected of being involved in a violent pub assault over the weekend.

A father and his son were hospitalised with serious injuries after they were attacked outside a bar in Crumlin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The pair, aged in their 20s and 40s, were set on by a group outside Eleanora’s Bar and Lounge on the Drimnagh Road.

It’s understood the son was initially targeted by a group of men while in the smoking area of the pub.

His father subsequently attempted to intervene but was also attacked.

They were punched and kicked in the laneway beside the pub before emergency services were alerted as the men involved fled the scene.

The father and son were later brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Independent.ie has learned that a criminal from the Ballyfermot area of west Dublin has been identified as a suspect in the initial stages of the inquiry.

The man, aged in his late 30s, is well-known to gardaí for his involvement in organised and serious crime.

He has also been targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) previously and has also served jail terms related to violent incidents.

The suspect is also a close associate of Ballyfermot criminal Derek ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll.

His crime gang were previously involved in an extortion racket relating to the development of social housing in the Cherry Orchard area.

Their associates are also being investigated over the murder of drug dealer Gary Carey (41), who was shot dead in the underground carpark of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham last year.

Detectives investigating this weekend’s assault in Crumlin have not yet made any arrests but have recovered good-quality CCTV from the area.

It’s understood that, at this stage, the men assaulted have declined to make a statement to gardaí.

A source said: “This was a violent assault which was covered by CCTV cameras which captured the entire incident.

“Gardaí believe they know the identities of those involved, including this criminal, and are progressing the investigation with the aim of making arrests.”

Investigators based at Crumlin Garda Station are continuing to appeal for any witnesses in relation to the incident to come forward.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí responded to reports of an alleged assault which occurred on the Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12 during the early hours of Sunday morning, 30 July 2023.

“A man in his 20s and a man in his 40s were later taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman added.