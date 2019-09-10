Gardai hunt third man over brutal murder of dad-of-two Vincent Parsons (34)

Detectives are investigating whether two suspects in the murder of a father-of-two in Dublin were helped by a third man to flee the scene.

Innocent Vincent Parsons (34) died following a brutal assault in the Tallaght area last month.

The Clondalkin man was attacked by a number of men after being followed from a pub in the Killinarden area.

Gardai have arrested two suspects as part of the investigation but both men were released without charge.

It is now being probed whether a third man helped the suspects flee the area after the fatal assault on Mr Parsons.

"The men who were arrested are the chief suspects for carrying out the killing but a third man may have driven them from the scene that night," a source said.

"The investigation is progressing well and gardai are continuing to gather evidence in the case."

Over the weekend, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act before being released without charge yesterday.

Last week, a 24-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the murder before being released from custody.

Gardai are currently preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will determine if charges are to be brought against either man.

Mr Parsons was found with serious head injuries in the Killinarden Estate on Saturday, August 24.

Hundreds of mourners packed into the Church of the Transfiguration in Bawnogue last week for his funeral, where they heard he was killed in a "senseless act of savagery" while on a night out.

"Just about everyone I've spoken to in the past few days around Vincent's death have been utterly shocked," said Fr Patrick Coughlan.

"We can only imagine the chaos it has caused his wife and young family, his mother and his brother and sisters.

"What shocks is the suddenness of his going.

"He is here and then he is suddenly gone.

"Also, the tragic, horrible circumstances of his death and the devastation left behind for those who love him."

He said that when a young person dies it is like a bolt out of the blue, and when that young person is a husband and a father of two young children then it is more than a bolt from the blue.

"And when we add in the circumstances surrounding his death it leaves us frightened and confused, and it simply does not make sense," Fr Coughlan added.

"The only response is a kind of numbness and a helplessness."

Senior investigators have said that Mr Parsons's injuries were so severe that gardai rushed him to hospital themselves instead of waiting for an ambulance.

Following the post-mortem gardai upgraded their investigation to a murder probe.

More than 50 gardai have been involved in the investigation.

A number of witnesses have already come forward, but gardai are particularly keen to speak to motorists, taxi drivers or anyone else who was in the vicinity of the Killinarden Inn between 10pm and 11pm on the night of the incident.

Local gardai in Tallaght are also continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault on Mr Parsons to contact them.

Gardai have carried out searches of a park close to the scene of where Mr Parsons was discovered as part of their investigation.

The attack on Mr Parsons was one of two violent incidents which happened in Tallaght over that particular weekend.

A man (33) was found with serious head injuries in the Cloonmore Green area.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with a suspected bleed to the brain and a punctured lung.

Online Editors