Minister Heather Humphreys said 50,000 people have closed their PUP claims in the last two weeks.

JUSTICE Minister Heather Humphreys has said it is a matter for gardaí as to why Dublin and Monaghan GAA stars have so far escaped fines for breaching Covid restrictions.

Ms Humphreys said it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the decision by Gardai and the Director of Public Prosecutions not to issue any fines in respect of a Dublin GAA training session that took place during Level 5 lockdown earlier this year.

A separate investigation into a training session linked to Monaghan GAA and involving up to 40 people has also concluded, and while a final decision is awaited, so far no fines have been issued.

Ms Humphreys, who represents the constituency of Cavan-Monaghan, said it was a “matter for the gardaí and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the specific incident”.

Read More

Read More

Speaking at Government Buildings, she said: “The gardaí have the powers to do what is necessary in terms of making sure that people adhere to the public health guidelines.

“Regarding the specific instances you refer to, that's obviously a matter for the gardaí, but what I would say is that I would encourage people to adhere to the guidelines.

"We're in a lot better position now than we were some time ago, the vaccine is being rolled out, and we're certainly on target to have 80pc of the population vaccinated by the end of June, and we meet later this week in anticipation of relaxing some of [the restrictions].

“But the gardaí have those necessary powers to make sure that people are adhering to the public health advice.”

As of May 13, An Garda Síochána have issued over 21,400 fines for breaches of Covid restrictions.

Dublin GAA were investigated after photographs were published in the Irish Independent showing a number of senior squad members taking part in a secret training session at the Innisfails GAA Club on March 31.

Gardaí engaged with the players and ultimately decided not to issue fines.

A probe into a training day for the Monaghan GAA team which involved up to 40 people at the end of March has also concluded but a final decision on whether any action will be taken has not been made.

"We are awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in respect of this matter,” a garda spokesperson said today.

Meanwhile, speaking about the new Fáilte Ireland guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality industry, Ms Humphreys said that “where necessary” gardaí have powers to enforce regulations, while noting the majority of people will adhere to them.

She said that all of the rules and guidelines for the return of hospitality, including restricted opening times, would be reviewed in line with the vaccine rollout.

“This Covid takes many twists and turns so what we have in place is there in terms of the regulation but as things improve we’ll certainly review them all the time and hopefully we’ll be in a position to relax them further,” she said.

Ms Humphreys later said: “As things improve. I can see we will certainly keep all of these things under review. So it really depends on the virus, it depends on how it's behaving and as I said the rollout of the vaccine has been really really good.

“What we will do is we will continue to review the situation. Of course we'd all like things to be back to normal as quickly as possible, and we all yearn for that, but we have to do it in a way that's safe and takes the advice of the public health experts.”

She said there would be no cliff edge reduction in the various pandemic support schemes and that she would engage with ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath on a plan for the future of the payments in “early June”.

On the HSE cyber attack, Ms Humphreys, who is also the Social Protection Minister, encouraged the public not to give their PPS numbers to anyone if they receive phone calls.

She said there was no specific evidence of people being contacted about their confidential medical records. She encouraged the public who receive these calls to report them to gardaí.

She said there was a “whole of government” approach to responding to the cyber attack including a daily meeting with Ministers Eamon Ryan, Stephen Donnelly and Ossian Smyth.