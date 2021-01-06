| 1.7°C Dublin

Gardaí hail ‘highly significant’ conviction of Kinahan Cartel hired gunman – one of the country’s most dangerous gangland criminals

Caolan Smyth (28) has been found guilty of the attempted murder of James ‘Mago’ Gately during the deadly Hutch-Kinahan feud

Ken Foy

From involvement in multiple murderous feuds and surviving active threats to his life – while also plotting to kill his own enemies – Caolan Smyth is one of the most notorious figures in the recent history of Irish organised crime.

Gardaí described Smyth’s conviction for a feud-related attempted murder as “highly significant” with the 28-year-old classified of one of the country’s most dangerous gangland criminals.

Smyth was hired by the Kinahan cartel to murder one of their biggest targets – James ‘Mago’ Gately in May, 2017 but the Hutch gang associate was saved when four of the bullets fired by Smyth hit the bullet proof vest that Gately was wearing.

