Gardaí get more time to quiz man on suspicion of murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe

​Gardaí have been granted more time to quiz a man on suspicion of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested in Dundalk on Monday morning by detectives and brought to the local garda station.

He was detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in relation to murder involving a firearm.

The suspect can be held for a total of seven days before he is either charged or released from custody.

Last night the man was brought before a special sitting of the district court where an application was made to extend his period of detention.

The application was granted by the judge and gardaí can now detain him for an additional three days.

He is believed to have been centrally involved in the events at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013.

Det Gda Donohoe (41), a married father-of-two, was shot dead while on an armed escort at the credit union that night.

Aaron Brady (30) was last year convicted of his capital murder and sentenced to a minimum term of 40 years imprisonment.

The jury accepted, by majority verdict, that Brady was the masked gunman who fired the fatal shot at Det Gda Donohoe.

This week's arrest is seen as a significant development in the investigation and is the third made to date.

The suspect was arrested at 8.30am on Monday after travelling south of the Border from his home in Northern Ireland.

Known as Suspect B, he was regularly mentioned during the criminal trial and the court ordered that he could not be named so as not to interfere with any future prosecutions.

He has previously given a statement in the North as part of the investigation, but this is the first time he has been arrested.

More recently he has been suspected of involvement in a cross-Border crime wave targeting ATM machines.

The man is currently before the courts and on bail in relation to a separate crime.

Gardaí are also continuing their investigations into the other suspects, including members of the robbery gang as well as those who provided them with logistical support.

They are liaising with international colleagues including in the PSNI and agencies in the US.

The major inquiry is being led by Adrian Donohoe's colleagues at Dundalk garda station who are supported by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

