Gardai find car after boy (15) hurt in hit-and-run

A 15-year-old boy who was injured when he was hit by a car was placed in an induced coma after he suffered seizures at Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Gardai have yet to make any arrests in relation to the incident, which happened at 3.50pm on Tuesday in the Fairlawn estate in Finglas, but they have recovered the stolen car they believe knocked down the teenager.

"While it is understood that the teenager's injuries are not serious, a decision was made to place him in an induced coma as he was having seizures, but he is OK now," a senior source said.

The boy is from the nearby Dunsink Avenue area.

Gardai were called after a car that was being driven recklessly hit the teen, who was walking on a footpath.

Officers have identified suspects and arrests are expected in the incident, which was videoed and circulated on social media.

