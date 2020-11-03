Gardaí fearful of a major gang war breaking out in Dublin city after three men hospitalised in mass brawl

Three young men are in hospitals tonight and gardaí are fearful of a major gang war breaking out between hooligans based in the north inner city and a rival crew based just across the river in the south inner city.

A massive violent disorder incident at Creighton Street unfolded when a gang of thugs from the Sherriff Street area entered the Pearse House flats complex at around 2pm looking for a named individual.

However a gang of south inner city youths were waiting for their northside rivals and a major violent disorder incident broke out.

It can be revealed that three north inner city young men were in hospital last night in the Mater and Beaumont with extremely serious injuries.

One man who is suspected of receiving a hatchet wound to the back of the head is being treated for a fractured skull and three stab wounds.

Another young man is being treated for a severe cut to the rear of his head.

A third north inner city man suffered a punctured lung after being stabbed in the brutal melee.

GardaÍ from Pearse Street Station are investigating the violent disorder incident and have recovered a number of weapons.

There have been no arrests so far in the case in which around a dozen young men were involved.

“The big fear here is that this is not the end of this matter by a long stretch,” a senior source said last night.

“The northside lads went down there looking for trouble but they have ran home with their reputation in tatters. There will be reprisals,” the source added.

Footage capturing the attack has been circulated on social media and shows around a dozen people involved.

At one stage a bicycle is thrown at one man, while another is struck in the head with a hatchet causing him to drop to the ground.

Several punches are also thrown during the portion of the fight captured on video.

It’s understood the incident is linked to the criminal damage of a property nearby and that the individual struck in the head with the hatchet has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Follow-up inquiries are ongoing both in the south inner city and north inner city.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident that occurred in the Windmill Lane / Creighton Street area of Dublin 2 on 03/11/2020 at approximately 2pm.

“It is reported that an altercation occurred between a group of youths.

“No further information is available at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Fianna Fáil’s Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan described the incident as a “brutal attack” and called on more gardaí to help deal with the violence.

“There was a brutal attack near Pearse Street today between rival drugs gangs. People in the locality are traumatised."

Online Editors