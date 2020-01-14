Gardai fear body parts discovery may be linked to missing teen suspected of being involved in Drogheda feud

Gardai fear that the discovery of body parts in a bag on the northside of Dublin may be linked to the disappearance of a teenage boy suspected of being involved in the Drogheda feud.

Parts of four limbs were found in a sports bag, which had been left near the junction of Moatview Gardens and Moatview Drive in Coolock.

The scene at Moatview Gardens, Coolock. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The gruesome find was made by a group of youths. The limbs were removed by ambulance to the city morgue and attempts are under way this morning to identify the body parts with the help of Forensic Science Ireland.

Investigating garda officers said today they were keeping an open mind on the victim’s identity at this early stage of their inquiries.

But one line of investigation is focused on the disappearance of a teenager recently.

The teenager is suspected of being connected to one of the gangs in the Drogheda feud.

Gardai had received information of a threat being made that one of those involved in the feud would be murdered and dismembered with his body parts delivered to another person.

Officers are not yet certain whether the bag containing the parts was meant to have been dumped where it was found close to 10pm last night or whether the criminals involved had panicked and dropped the bag there.

Locals said the bag had apparently been thrown out of a car, which then sped away from the scene.

A number of garda patrols were in the area at the time as officers were pursuing a car, whose occupants were suspected of being involved in an attempted robbery on the northside an hour earlier,

Gardai are trying to determine if that garda activity “spooked” the criminals carrying the sports bag, forcing them to abandon it at the Moatview junction.

Officers said a search was also being carried out for the victim’s head and torso.

Senior gardai have deployed the resources needed for a full murder investigation and are hoping that the results of the forensic examination will help them make an early identification of the victim.

One officer said that while the main focus was on the possible link with the Drogheda feud teenagers, they had not ruled out other options, including a link with the local Coolock drug dealing feud.

The area where the bag was sealed off overnight for a forensic examination this morning.

Checks are also being made on the missing persons list and gardai have asked that anybody concerned about the disappearance of a loved one over the last few days, or with information about last night’s incident, to contact them at Coolock garda station on01 6664200, or on the confidential line, 1800 666111, or any garda station.

