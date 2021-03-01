| -0.9°C Dublin

Gardaí fear another anti-lockdown protest is planned for St Patrick’s Day

Man who shot fireworks at officers during Saturday’s unrest in Dublin city centre is identified

Protesters and gardaí clash during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre on Saturday. Photo: PA

Protesters and gardaí clash during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre on Saturday. Photo: PA

Luke Byrne, Ken Foy and Philip Ryan

The group behind the weekend’s violent anti-lockdown protests are planning another event on St Patrick’s Day.

A senior source said gardaí were concerned Saturday’s event, protesting against Covid-19 prevention measures, was just the first, ahead of a March 17 protest and another planned for March 20.

There were ugly scenes from Saturday’s gathering, with video footage showing a man shooting fireworks at the gardaí.

