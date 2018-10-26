Gardai 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing teen (14)

Gardai are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a teen missing from Co Dublin.

Igor Tomkiewicz (14) is missing from his home in Saggart, Co Dublin since October 22.

He is described as 5ft9, of slim build and with blonde hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black 'Nike' coat with a grey jumper and a blue shirt.

He is believed to be carrying a black 'Timberland' backpack and a 'Fila' gym bag.

An Garda Síochána said that they are extremely concerned for the welfare of Igor and ask anyone who has seen Igor or who can assist in locating him to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-6667600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

