Gardaí express horror after stabbing of teenager filmed on mobile phones

GARDAÍ expressed horror after youngsters used mobile phones to video the beating and stabbing of a 17 year old boy in Cork with a broken bottle in a row over a phone.

The attack occurred in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline shortly after

10.20pm on Saturday evening.

Locals said a large group of teens were "rampaging out of control"

when the vicious assault occurred.

Gardaí are now investigating both the vicious attack and the recording

of it by teens in a large group who watched the assault but refused to

go to the aid of the victim.

Despite the injured teen lying prone on the ground covered in blood,

one male teen repeatedly tries to use his phone for a close-up

recording of the victim's face.

When he is chastised by a female teen present and urged to leave the

victim alone, he loudly challenges her and demands that another person

move so he can continue recording the victim.

Footage also shows repeated attempts to stab and kick the victim

despite the fact he is already prone and helpless on the ground.

One scene shows the victim's clothing being pulled up in an attempt to

expose his back for further stabbing attacks.

"It is one of the most shocking things I have ever witnessed," one

veteran garda said.

"The behaviour of some of those present can only be described as disgusting."

Several teens have been identified from the footage as well as the

male teen who made the recording.

The 17 year old victim was beaten and stabbed multiple times in the

back and sides during the incident with a broken bottle.

It is understood the violent attack was sparked by a dispute over a

mobile phone.

The victim was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance

where he is now in a stable condition.

His injuries are not understood to be life threatening.

One garda said he was incredibly lucky to have avoided

life-threatening injuries.

It is as yet unclear whether the teen will require plastic surgery for

some of his injuries.

A large number of teenagers are reported to have been in the area at

the time - with several attempting to leave the area by bus after the

assault.

A second teenager - who is believed to live locally - was arrested in

the area a short time later.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and

is being questioned at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any

persons with information to come forward.

Inquiries are underway into whether several of those known to be

present at this incident may be linked to other incidents of

anti-social behaviour in Carrigaline, Rochestown and Douglas over

recent days.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on

(021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any

Garda Station.

