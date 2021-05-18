Gardaí examining images circulating online alleging to be from HSE cyber attack

Gardaí and the Department of Justice are looking “very closely” at images circulating online alleging to be from the HSE cyber hack.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said a multi-agency response involving cyber specialists is continuing into what he described as a “sophisticated” attack on the health service last week.

Yesterday redacted material, purporting to show both patient files and business transactions stolen by the hackers, emerged online.

Mr Donnelly said there had not yet been confirmation on whether these images were legitimate and that in some cases criminals post fake information online to put pressure on their targets.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, he said that gardaí and the Department of Justice are “looking very, very closely at all of these issues”.

The Health Minister said IT specialists are currently going through thousands of machines and servers to determine what data has been compromised.

Describing the attack as “despicable”, he said there was a global increase in cyber attacks on healthcare services and there was no verification yet if images online are real.

He added it was possible that the data will be leaked online.

Mr Donnelly said the Government’s position remains that no ransom will be paid, and they are awaiting a technical briefing from cyber experts to outline the extent of the attack.

Important services remain operational, such as ambulances as well as Covid-19 test and tracing, while the vaccination programme is also fully functional.

He said the HSE had quite extensive backups and his information was that a lot of the data has not been compromised.

Mr Donnelly also said the Department of Health was made aware of a failed attack on its system on Thursday, the day before the breach of the HSE system was realised.

Asked if his department had informed the health service, Mr Donnelly said they had communicated with the National Cyber Security Centre and that, because the attack on the HSE was so sophisticated and deep, it would not have been able to shut it down.