Gardaí enforced special Covid powers 302 times from April 8 but spit attacks remain a ‘serious concern’

Members of An Garda Siochana used special Covid-19 enforcement powers 302 times since the regulations came into effect on April 8, while spitting and coughing incidents remain a “serious concern”.

These powers were used from out of more than one million interactions with the public and include arrests and incidents without arrest, where names and addresses were taken.

They do not include drivers turning around voluntarily at checkpoints or elsewhere.

So far, 82 of these incidents have seen a charge or a summons issued. In order to charge an individual under the Covid legislation, An Garda Síochána must liaise first with the Director of Public Prosecutions on the decision to charge.

In 14 of the 302 incidents the DPP directed no charge, with the remainder still under criminal investigation

Pre-existing enforcement powers were used in 2,018 incidents where other offences were disclosed in the course of COVID-19 operations, including drink driving or disqualified drivers detected at checkpoints, drug and weapon seizures and public order offences.

The number of incidents involving other suspected crimes continues to far exceed the number of cases involving only breaches of restrictions and Commissioner Drew Harris welcomed the “very good compliance” with restrictions.

"At the outset of the COVID-19 situation, I said that An Garda Síochána will continue to operate as a community-based policing service with a focus on protecting the vulnerable. This approach will not change during this phase,” he said.

However, incidents where gardaí have been spat or coughed at remain “of serious concern” and from April 8 to June 6, 93 such incidents were recorded, with gardaí having to use anti-spit guards 70 times.

“While the rate is reducing, Gardaí continue to be subjected to despicable spitting and coughing attacks. This remains a serious concern for the organisation. These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks,” said Commissioner Harris

"This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances. We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort,” he added.

The Garda policy and use of anti-spit guards will be reviewed by An Garda Síochána in September 2020.

