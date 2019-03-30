Gardai discover warehouse capable of producing €25 million worth of cigarettes and alcohol
Gardai have discovered a warehouse that is capable of producing up to €25 million worth of cigarettes and alcohol.
This morning, gardai carried out a search at a premises at Knockbridge, Co. Louth.
During the search gardai uncovered an alcohol bottling plant and a cigarette manufacturing factory.
According to gardai, this factory had the capability of producing cigarettes and alcohol with an estimated loss of €25 million to the exchequer.
No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors