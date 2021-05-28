Gardaí discover skeletal remains in car linked to man missing for 17 years

Barry Coughlan, who was seen in Crosshaven on May 1, 2004

Gardaí have discovered skeletal remains in a car linked to missing man which was recovered underwater in Cork earlier this week.

The submerged car was discovered by divers in Hugh Coveney Pier, Crosshaven, on Thursday, May 26, and gardaí were notified.

The scene was preserved as the Garda Water Unit conducted a search operation and were able to extract the car from the water the following day.

The car is currently being technical examined and has been confirmed as a red Toyota, 98-C-18625 and has been linked to Barry Coughlan who went missing 17 years ago, last being seen in Crosshaven on May 1, 2004.

During the technical examination of the car, gardaí discovered skeletal remains. The remains have not yet been identified and will now be transferred to Cork City Morgue where an examination will be carried out. The local coroner has also been notified.

Last seen outside the Moonduster Bar, Crosshaven, between 1.30 and 2am on Saturday morning May 1, 2004, his car, a rust coloured Toyota Corolla was parked nearby. The car was not accounted for after Barry disappeared without trace.

At the time of his disappearance, Barry was working as a fisherman. He should have been back in Castletownbere for work on May 2, 2004. His disappearance was completely out of character.

He was last seen wearing a navy hooded top with Old Navy logo on the front, blue wrangler jeans and blue runners with beige trim and the Sketchers logo.

At the time of his disappearance he was described as being 6ft 1in tall, with black hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

Whilst gardaí have not made any formal comment it is understood that the car discovered in Crosshaven matches the make and model of Barry's car and that a partial registration match has been made. His family are being kept abreast of developments.