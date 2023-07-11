Gardaí detail last movements of murdered mum Antoinette Smith whose remains were found on mountain after she went missing 36 years ago

Ms Smith had attended the David Bowie concert at Slane Castle in the hours before her disappearance.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information that may help solve the murder of mother-of-two Antoinette Smith (27) on the 36th anniversary of her death.

Ms Smith was reported missing when she failed to return home from the David Bowie Concert at Slane Castle on Saturday July 11, 1987.

Her remains were discovered nine months later on Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument and close to Glencree/Enniskerry.

Ms Smith’s young daughters, Lisa and Rachel, were just seven and four-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí are now urging anyone who may have information on the disappearance and murder of Ms Smith – or may have come into the possession of information in the years since – to come forward.

Today marks the 36th anniversary of her disappearance.

Following the concert at Slane, Co. Meath, Ms Smith and her friend returned to Dublin by bus, arriving in Parnell Square at around 11pm.

The pair then went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street.

While in the club, they met two men they knew and joined them until they all left just after 2am.

Ms Smith and her friend then parted ways, with Ms Smith remaining with the two men for some time.

All three spoke before walking together the short distance towards the taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Ms Smith continued walking past the rank.

She passed the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street – where she was last seen – towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

Ms Smith was subsequently reported missing by her husband and her remains were found nine months later on Glendoo Mountain on April 3, 1988.

On the 36th anniversary of her disappearance, Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for any information that may help solve the case.

"Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are urging individuals, who 36 years on may want to come forward, to do so, especially if relationships or associations may have changed over the years.”

They added: "Gardaí are anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

"Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”