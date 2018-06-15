Gardai continue search for holidaymaker (59) who failed to return to accommodation after walk
Gilbert Fitzpatrick was last seen Saturday at 11am when he travelled to Killarney
Gardai are continuing their search for a 59-year-old man from Meath who never returned to his holiday accommodation in Kerry over the weekend.
Gilbert Fitzpatrick of Navan was on holiday in Tralee and was last seen on Saturday at 11am when he travelled to Killarney, according to Gardai. It is understood that he went for a walk in the Gap of Dunloe area, but alarm was raised when he failed to return to his accommodation.
Mr Fitzpatrick was last seen wearing a light blue check short-sleeved shirt, navy trousers, black shoes and was carrying a rain jacket.
He is described as being approximately 5’ 5’’, of slight build and has dark/grey hair.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or Killarney Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors