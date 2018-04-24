Gardai continue hunt for suspect after machete attack leaves man's arm 'almost hanging off'

GARDAÍ are continuing a manhunt this morning for the chief suspect in a horrific machete attack which left a man with catastrophic injuries.

The assault happened at around 11am on Killegland Street, Ashbourne, Co Meath, yesterday.

A 26-year-old man, who was on his way to a funeral in Kells, was targeted by a man known to him. The injured man was struck a number of times in the arm and is understood to have suffered very serious injuries as a result of the attack.

The victim, who is originally from the Lucan area in Dublin, was transferred to Connolly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who is from the Finglas area, fled in a silver Golf 01D reg towards the Dublin direction.

An alert was issued to Garda stations in the Dublin region after officers received intelligence that the suspect was possibly making his way to Dublin Port. This morning, gardai said that no arrests have been made and investigation are ongoing.

The incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two families, which has previously seen a number of knife attacks carried out. A source last night told the Irish Independent that while the victim’s injuries are not life threatening, there are serious fears about the long-term effects they will have.

“The victim’s arm is almost hanging off due to the injuries, so it’s very serious.

“Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and the suspect is well known to officers,” the source said.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that officers at Ashbourne garda station were investigating an assault in which a man in his 20s was injured. Witnesses or anyone in the area at the time should contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600

Online Editors