Gardaí contacted after anti-vaxxers seen spreading ‘cultish fears to children’ outside school

Leaflets were distributed outside the Cork school that contained false claims about vaccines. Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire

A FATHER has contacted gardaí after coming across anti-vaxxers who were “peddling conspiracy and cultish fears to children” outside a Cork school.

Named only as John, the father condemned the actions of two women who delivered leaflets riddled with “falsehoods” to children outside school gates in Cork.

John was in his car with his 17-year-old daughter, picking up his 12-year-old daughter, when a woman handed a leaflet to the youngest girl as she got into the car.

John told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1: “She came up and handed her (his daughter) the leaflet. I was a bit perturbed by this… She said ‘we are just advising people against the children’s flu vaccine’.

“I took the leaflet off my daughter, I went to get out my car but the 17-year-old said ‘no, dad, leave it.

“Then I was stopped by them in the traffic, as they were handing leaflets to the cars. Prior to this they were approaching children and parents, they weren’t wearing masks and there was no social distancing.

“She shouted into my car, ‘we are advising against this’. I told them they ought to be ashamed of themselves, peddling conspiracy theories.

“They asked for the leaflets back aggressively. I told them I’d be contacting the gardaí.

“They (the gardaí) said they’d be very interested in speaking to them (the women). They said if I came across this again to call them instantly.

“A lot of parents are angry their children were approached outside the school, where it should be safe. You can’t campaign politically outside a school. It was outside the school and they were interfering with the traffic leaving the school.

“With everything going on there’s nothing wrong with free speech, but with it comes responsibility and peddling conspiracy and cultish fears to children is a line that can’t be crossed surely.”

John said he had to have a conversation with his 12-year-old daughter to explain to her what had taken place, as the family had all been getting the flu vaccine in recent years, due to a number of relatives being immuno-compromised.

“She was fine, she realised they obviously weren’t telling the truth,” he said.

The father said people who “come up with a theory they got from their friend’s Facebook page need to be more cautious about what [they] say.

“The leaflet, 90pc is incorrect, the rest is falsehood,” he added. “The safety and the protection of the kids comes first.”

Claire Byrne said on air that she had read the leaflet and it contains over a dozen incorrect claims about effects, safety and effectiveness.

Independent.ie contacted one of the schools in Ballincollig, Cork, for comment on the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí received a call about leaflets being distributed in Ballincollig on December 2. Gardaí will carry out enquiries to establish if there is anything contained in the leaflets that warrants investigating.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) issued a statement in response to the reports of anti-vaccine groups gathering outside primary schools and distributing materials to parents and children.

The union’s general secretary said: “The INTO is deeply concerned at the apparent breach of public health guidelines.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure children can go to school and schools can open safely and, in these guidelines, it states ‘congregation of people at school gates should be strictly avoided’.

“We encourage the authorities to investigate these apparent breaches and to take steps to ensure such gatherings do not take place in the future.

“Even though community restrictions have eased since Tuesday it remains imperative that everyone acts responsibly to protect school staff and pupils on their way to and from schools.”

Online Editors