Gardai 'concerned for wellbeing' of 24-year-old man missing for a week
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public's help in tracing a 24-year-old man missing from west Dublin.
Caique Trindade De Oliveira has been missing from Clondalkin since March 6.
He is described as 6ft tall and is of medium build with short black hair and brown eyes.
Caique is a Brazilian national.
Gardai say they are concerned for Caique's wellbeing and they have asked that anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or any garda station.
