Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman (32) missing from Cork City since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen in Cork City yesterday.

Karolina Zalenaite was last seen in the Church Street area of Cork City yesterday and gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Karolina is described as approximately 5ft 7in with a slim build, fair hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Karolina are asked to contact Mayfield Gardaí on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.