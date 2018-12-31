Gardai concerned for welfare of missing pregnant teen (16)

Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing 16-year-old Zoe Hitchcock who is missing from her home in Dublin 1 since Christmas Day.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing 16-year-old Zoe Hitchcock who is missing from her home in Dublin 1 since Christmas Day.

Zoe failed to attend the Coombe Hospital this morning for a scheduled appointment and Gardai are concerned for her welfare.

Gardai have said the teenager is seven months pregnant.

She was last seen in the Dublin City area and is known to frequent the Tallaght area.

Zoe is 5ft 1'', medium build, with fair hair dyed blonde, blue eyes.

She was wearing long sleeved black and white top, pink and white fur body warmer, black dress and pink boots when last seen.

Anyone with information in asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors