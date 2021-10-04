Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a missing 17-year-old boy.

They are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mohammad Allham who is missing from the Whitworth Road area of Dublin since Friday, September 24.

Mohammad is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mohammad's whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.