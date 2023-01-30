| 8.6°C Dublin

Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Seamus Cawley (68) last seen at Mayo home two weeks ago

Seamus was last seen leaving his home in Crossmolina, Co Mayo on Monday, January 16.

Seamus Cawley Expand
Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf Expand

Close

Seamus Cawley

Seamus Cawley

Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf

Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf

/

Seamus Cawley

Neasa Cumiskey

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help finding a pensioner who has been missing from his Co Mayo home for the past two weeks.

Seamus Cawley (68) was last seen leaving his home in Crossmolina, Co Mayo on Monday, January 16.

He drove away from the house in a silver Volkswagen Golf with the licence plate 08-MO-11334 at around 10am that morning.

Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf Expand

Close

Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf

Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf

Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf

His car was last seen parked near the Knockadine Bridge at the N59, which is 3km outside of Crossmolina town.

Seamus is described as being approximately 5’9” and of a stocky build with grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt, and navy trousers.

Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the N59 on Monday, 16th January between 10am and 12.30pm and who may have information or dash cam footage, to come forward to them.

“Anyone with any information on Seamus' whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Mayo news

Most Watched

Privacy