Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Seamus Cawley (68) last seen at Mayo home two weeks ago

Seamus was last seen leaving his Crossmolina home in a silver Volkswagen Golf

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help finding a pensioner who has been missing from his Co Mayo home for the past two weeks.

Seamus Cawley (68) was last seen leaving his home in Crossmolina, Co Mayo on Monday, January 16.

He drove away from the house in a silver Volkswagen Golf with the licence plate 08-MO-11334 at around 10am that morning.

His car was last seen parked near the Knockadine Bridge at the N59, which is 3km outside of Crossmolina town.

Seamus is described as being approximately 5’9” and of a stocky build with grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt, and navy trousers.

Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the N59 on Monday, 16th January between 10am and 12.30pm and who may have information or dash cam footage, to come forward to them.

“Anyone with any information on Seamus' whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”