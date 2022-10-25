Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers who have been missing for three days

Gardaí have issued an appeal for public help to locate two teenager brothers who have been missing since Saturday.

Callan Larkin (15) and his brother Kraig Larkin (13) were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, October 22.

It is believed that the brothers may be in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.

Gardaí said they are “concerned for their safety".

Callan is described as being 6’3” in height with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes.

Kraig is 5’7” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Callan was wearing a black Nike top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is unknown what Kraig was wearing.

Any person with information on Callan or Kraig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Sligo on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.