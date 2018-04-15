News Irish News

Sunday 15 April 2018

Gardai 'concerned for safety' of missing teens

Sarune Jankauskaite
Sarune Jankauskaite
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace two teens missing from Cork.

Adrain Waligora (14) and Sarune Jankauskaite (15) are missing from Cork City since Friday, April 13.

Adrain Waligora
Adrain Waligora

They were last seen by their parents on Friday morning when they both left their respective homes with the intention of attending school.

Gardaí believe they are together and are concerned for their safety.

Adrian Waligora is described as 5’5 in height of slight build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy jumper and trousers and green Nike shoes.

Sarune Jankauskaite is 5’6 in height and is of slim build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing light blue jumper and navy trousers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News