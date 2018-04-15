Gardai 'concerned for safety' of missing teens
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace two teens missing from Cork.
Adrain Waligora (14) and Sarune Jankauskaite (15) are missing from Cork City since Friday, April 13.
They were last seen by their parents on Friday morning when they both left their respective homes with the intention of attending school.
Gardaí believe they are together and are concerned for their safety.
Adrian Waligora is described as 5’5 in height of slight build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy jumper and trousers and green Nike shoes.
Sarune Jankauskaite is 5’6 in height and is of slim build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing light blue jumper and navy trousers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or any Garda Station.
