Gardai close down suspected Shebeen near Kildare town

The shed had all the trappings of a traditional pub. Photo: An Garda Siochana

A so-called shebeen has been closed down by Gardai in the Midlands after a search of a premise close to the town of Kildare last night.

At around 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve, gardai carried out a search of what they suspected was an unlicensed premises selling alcohol.

They discovered 15 people socialising in a shed at the rear of a private dwelling and say that the shed “had all the trappings of a traditional pub.”

Photographs released to the media this afternoon show the building had a pool table, a large-screen TV, as well as a make-shift bar with a beer keg and a large urn for boiling water.

Gardai took details of everyone present at the scene as well as sezing the intoxicating liquor along with the drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Investigations are ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the DPP for direction.

