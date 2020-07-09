Gardaí catch puppy thief on the way to Belfast ferry after two-week search for fox hounds from Co Galway

Gardaí caught a puppy thief as he was preparing to board a ferry with four fox hounds which had been stolen from Co Galway.

A search for the four puppies was launched on June 21 after they were stolen from their home in Craughwell, Co Galway.

The foxhound puppies, worth more than €500 each, were only four weeks old and too young to be separated from their mother when they were taken.

The three male puppies and one female, which are white, black and tan, were taken from their mother who was with them at the time at their home in Craughwell.

It emerged today, the four puppies were among a number of dogs recovered by Belfast City Council Animal Welfare Service, at Belfast Harbour on their way to a ferry.

This comes amid a multiagency cross-border operation involving An Garda Síochána in Galway, Monaghan, Clones and Bailieboro, Belfast Harbour Police, Belfast City Council Animal Welfare Service, the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA), and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

The dogs were found during a search and seizure operation at Belfast Harbour on June 23 at around 11pm, and have since been returned to their owner and reunited with their mother. They are in good health.

One man is currently under investigation in relation to offences under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to take extra crime prevention measures when it comes to caring for your pet, particularly high-value breeds of dogs amid a spate of dog robberies across the country.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána advised dog owners to have their pets microchipped so they may be located if they are stolen.

"Pet owners are advised to protect their animals by ensuring that they are microchipped. This ensures it can be easily identified if found and returned to the owner," they said.

"It is also important that pets like cats and dogs have a collar which should include the owner’s contact details in the event that the animal gets lost.

"Anyone transporting an animal to another country must also ensure that the animal is microchipped and has a pet passport so that they can be traced. Animal owners are also advised to ensure that their home and garden are secure as this will help to prevent theft and deter potential culprits."

