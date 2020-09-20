Gardai carry out hundreds of additional checkpoints across Dublin following Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions

Gardai have begun carrying out hundreds of additional checkpoints across Dublin and the surrounding counties after the capital began Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Extra gardai have been drafted into the city to help carry out the major policing plan under Operation Fanacht which aims to support public compliance with the new health measures.

Targeted checkpoints and patrols have also been rolled out at popular destinations outside of Dublin this weekend in an effort to curb the numbers travelling out of the capital.

This includes locations in the Wicklow mountains where gardai have maintained a presence over the weekend as part of the operation.

On Saturday members of the Wicklow roads policing unit carried out checkpoints at Sally’s Gap and Glendalough.

Hundreds of checkpoints and patrols were carried out over this weekend in both the capital and surrounding counties.

This has also seen a high-level of visibility patrols on foot, in car and on bikes, which are focusing on social distancing and gathering in large groups at amenities and open spaces.”

Additional gardai have also been drafted into Dublin from other divisions to help support Operation Fanacht while overtime is also being used to supplement numbers in the capital.

Following the launch of the operation there has been a notable increase in checkpoints in both the city centre and across the county.

Gardai, on their Twitter page, shared images of various patrols being conducted over the weekend including in the Constitution Hill area of the city, Balbriggan and Malahide.

Gardai said that they are “engaging with motorists and explaining the importance of complying with current Government health guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Announcing the launch of Operation Fanacht on Friday, gardai said it would consist of visibility patrols on foot, in car and on bikes “particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups at amenities and open spaces.

“Garda activity in Dublin will be supplemented by Garda personnel from the surrounding counties which will focus on patrols of destination public amenities and open spaces,” a spokesman said.

Travel restrictions have not been declared as penal regulations under the Health Act and gardai will engage, educate and encourage to ensure compliance with the regulations, and will not enforce them.

Commenting on the launch of the operation, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “As a community we all need to come together to once again protect ourselves and our most vulnerable. It is vital that every person plays their part and adheres to the public health regulations and guidelines to reduce the increasing spread of COVID-19. An Garda Síochána will do its part in ‘Keeping people Safe’. Operation Fanacht is intended to work with communities to support Government and Public Health Guidelines”.

Operation Navigation, which focuses on compliance with public health regulations at pubs and restaurants, is continuing nationwide and will be enforced.

Online Editors