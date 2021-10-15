Gardaí are carrying out a fresh examination of 19,000 emergency calls after two incidents “of particular concern” were identified.

An internal review previously found that over 200,000 calls were cancelled in a 22-month period between 2019 and 2020.

Last November, Garda management put in place procedures to address the issue and ensure that reports are properly followed up on.

This includes a change in the categorisation of calls from members of the public with information being logged as ‘intelligence’.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that an initial review of this procedure found two incidents “of particular concern”.

As a result, he said, Gardaí will carry out an examination of 19,000 calls categorised as ‘intelligence’ to determine the extent of the issue.

Not all of these were to 999 and some were made to garda stations or command and control centres.

The calls being examined make up around 3pc of the estimated 700,000 total emergency calls made in a ten-month period.

Mr Harris said they were trying to establish if other calls were made relating to the same incident which there then logged on the Pulse system and followed up on, and that it was too early to determine if new procedures had been circumvented.

The Garda Commissioner told a media briefing he was surprised at the volume of calls logged as ‘intelligence’ and that the Policing Authority were informed of the initial findings.

“There are incidents in there which are serious crime but we want examine those at a divisional level in terms of ‘was there an investigation, is there another Pulse incident which dealt with those crimes’.

“Two incidents in particular are of concern that we’ve informed the Policing Authority of, so we will have a quick understanding of what those are, but we have in effect this whole tranche of incidents to examine.

“I’m loath to rush to judgement on this until we know precisely what happened,” Mr Harris said this afternoon at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

“This wasn’t a category created outside of process, we created this category for a purpose, and it has a purpose. We want to make sure it’s being used properly,” he added.

The calls are separate to 53 incidents already identified where 999 calls were cancelled since procedures were put in place to address the problem.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said today that she was concerned about the continued cancelling of emergency calls.

She also said it was important that people who ring 999 have confidence that they will get a response, and wanted to reassure the public that they will get the service they deserve.

The Policing Authority yesterday issued a statement in which it expressed its ‘serious concern’ of gardaí continuing to cancel emergency calls.

It also said that the amount of calls that require detailed examination relating to their appropriate original classification or reclassification may be “far greater” than first thought.

This, the oversight body said, includes some incidents that were described as “very high risk”, with the actual number yet to be determined.

An independent external review on behalf of the Policing Authority, due to be completed this month, will be delayed because of the new issues identified and the body awaiting the resolution of legal issues to listen back to certain calls.