Gardai carry out early morning raids targeting Kinahan cartel operations

The car seized by gardai Photo: An Garda Siochana
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai have seized a vehicle this morning in raids targeting the Kinahan cartel's operations in Dublin.

Two searches were conducted in Dublin’s south inner city and a professional search was carried out in Ballyfermot.

The raids targeted a senior cartel member and a number of his associates.

During the course of the search, a blue Audi A4 Estate was seized pursuant to Section 1A of the Proceeds of Crime Amendment Act 2016.

A quantity of documentation and electronic devices have also been seized as part of the investigation.

No arrests were made.

