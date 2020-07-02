Gardaí carry out biometric tests to link gun cache find with the Kinahan cartel

Gardaí are hopeful detailed tests carried out on a cache of guns connected to the Kinahan cartel, found on open ground in west Dublin, will link significant gangland figures to serious crimes.

Seven weapons - six semi-automatic pistols and a revolver - are being connected to the crime cartel.

They were stored together in a container and were said to be in good working order.

The haul was found by officers from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday evening. Officers believe the guns were being kept there in a hide-out rather than in transit for a move to another location. The guns were taken to the Garda National Technical Bureau where they were undergoing examination yesterday. Forensic experts are carrying out biometric tests, including DNA matching, on the guns to help them identify anybody who had been in contact with them. Ballistic tests will also take place to determine if any of the guns had been used in recent crimes. The find was described as highly significant in the fight against organised crime. Officers said the seizure had taken a deadly haul of guns off the streets and reduced the likelihood, at least temporarily, of further gangland bloodshed and a loss of life. The results of the tests on the guns could be a key determining factor in some big players in organised crime being taken before the courts to face serious offences. The find brings the number of weapons seized by members of the bureau so far this year to 20. The seizure is the latest in a series of blows to the Kinahan cartel. Earlier this week, the Special Criminal Court imposed sentences totalling 19 years on three Kinahan associates who took part in a cartel plot to murder Patsy Hutch.