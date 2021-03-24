Gardaí carried out home quarantine checks on just 590 passengers

Gardaí have carried out checks on fewer than 600 international travellers who are legally required to quarantine in their homes after arriving in Ireland from overseas.

New figures released by the Department of Justice show gardaí called to the homes of 590 passengers between February 24 and March 14.

During the same period, 35,700 people flew into Ireland through Dublin Airport and Cork Airport.

This means there were checks on less than 2pc of all passengers who arrived in Ireland.

However, some of these passengers may have been travelling for essential purposes and would not be required to quarantine in their homes.

The Department of Health sent gardaí the details of 1,300 people who filled in passenger locator forms on arrival in Ireland and who were required to quarantine at home. Gardaí carried out checks on 590 of these individual between February 24 and March 14.

The people who are referred to gardaí are generally those who do not respond to follow-up calls on their passenger locator form information.

All international travellers are required to quarantine in their homes for up to 14 days.

However, they can end their quarantine period if they get a negative Covid-19 test after their fifth day at home.

Breaches of mandatory home quarantine rules can be punished by fines of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána has been receiving passenger location information from the Department of Health’s service provider since 24 February 2021. This information relates to people arriving into the State who are suspected of breaching the requirement to quarantine at home.

“The information is provided daily to An Garda Síochána approximately six days after the individual arrives into the State. Checks are then scheduled in cases where the data passes preliminary validation by the gardaí.

“An implementation pilot has been established in six Garda Divisions which involves the Garda National Immigration Bureau forwarding requests for local gardaí in these divisions to call to people to check on compliance. The expansion of this work to cover all Garda divisions will be supported by work ongoing in the Department of Health on enhancements to the passenger locator form,” he added.

