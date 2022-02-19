Gardaí called to Galway church after violence breaks out at child’s confirmation

Gardaí were called to a church in Co Galway yesterday afternoon after violence broke out at a child’s confirmation.

A video circulating on social media shows a number of the congregation punching and kicking each other outside St Teresa’s Church in Williamstown after the service.

Among the adults fighting each other, one child can be seen kicking someone as they are lying on the ground.

In the foreground a young child appears to be carrying a baby in his arms as the melee unfolds behind him.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene of a public order incident at Williamstown, Galway shortly before 1pm on Friday.

“The alarm was raised following reports of a disturbance outside a church involving a number of males,” gardaí said.

“No one was arrested, and investigations are ongoing."